Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 109 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $302,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $190,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $282.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $272.01 and a 1-year high of $531.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.26.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

