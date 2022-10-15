Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 109 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $2,262,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $282.86 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.01 and a fifty-two week high of $531.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

