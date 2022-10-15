Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.