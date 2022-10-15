Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $9,956,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,531,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FAX opened at $2.46 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
