Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $9,956,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,531,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX opened at $2.46 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.