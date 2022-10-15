Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

