Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,520,000 after buying an additional 102,508 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

