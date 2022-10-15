Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Shares of ETN opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

