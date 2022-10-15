Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 155 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,282,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,784,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $103.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.86.

