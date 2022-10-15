Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 24 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.14.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $514.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.59 and its 200 day moving average is $590.55. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,506. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

