Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 817 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $117.82 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

