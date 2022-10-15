Paul Freud Buys 46,400 Shares of Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) insider Paul Freud acquired 46,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £6,496 ($7,849.20).

Coral Products Price Performance

Shares of Coral Products stock opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.18) on Friday. Coral Products plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.00.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Coral Products’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.