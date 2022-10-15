Paul Ryan Purchases 13,382 Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) Stock

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) insider Paul Ryan acquired 13,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £2,007.30 ($2,425.45).
Edenville Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON:EDL opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Edenville Energy Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Edenville Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.