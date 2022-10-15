Paul Ryan Purchases 13,382 Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) Stock

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) insider Paul Ryan acquired 13,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £2,007.30 ($2,425.45).

Edenville Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EDL opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Edenville Energy Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edenville Energy Company Profile

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

