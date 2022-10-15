Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $130.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

