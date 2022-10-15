PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.41% of PC Connection worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CNXN stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $828.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.98 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $94,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,081,702 shares in the company, valued at $97,048,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $94,591.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,081,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,048,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,604 shares of company stock worth $398,018. 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

