PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.63% of PDF Solutions worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,198,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $21.44 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. Equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

