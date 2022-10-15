PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.00. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 17,366 shares trading hands.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.
In related news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.41%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
