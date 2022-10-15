PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.00. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 17,366 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.41%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

