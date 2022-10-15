Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Pentair traded as low as $38.74 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 3914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

