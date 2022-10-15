Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €206.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €206.00 ($210.20) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 1.8 %

EPA:RI opened at €177.75 ($181.38) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($139.03). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €186.15.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.