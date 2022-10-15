Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.03, but opened at $43.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pfizer shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 140,105 shares changing hands.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

