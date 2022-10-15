Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.13% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

