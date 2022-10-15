Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 46.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

