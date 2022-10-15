Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Purchases £12,513.60 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) insider James Mills acquired 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £12,513.60 ($15,120.35).

Porvair Stock Up 3.1 %

LON PRV opened at GBX 528 ($6.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 546.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 574.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. Porvair plc has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 772 ($9.33). The stock has a market cap of £243.95 million and a PE ratio of 2,000.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

