Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 460.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,448 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Premier worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 23,236.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Premier Stock Up 3.0 %

PINC opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.