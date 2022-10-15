Private Capital Group LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

