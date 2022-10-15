Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $162.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prologis traded as low as $98.05 and last traded at $98.18, with a volume of 28811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

