Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

