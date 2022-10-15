Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Issued By SVB Leerink

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Insmed in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

