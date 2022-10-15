Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Johnson & Johnson Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.82 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

