Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.72 earnings per share.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.00.

Boston Beer stock opened at $350.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.32 and its 200-day moving average is $347.46. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $547.71. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

