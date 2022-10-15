Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.5 %

APO opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

