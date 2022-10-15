Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Down 0.5 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.26.

CMA stock opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.