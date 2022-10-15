Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

