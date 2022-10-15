Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Increased by Raymond James (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEOH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

