Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

