Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

TROW opened at $98.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $223.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

