Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

NYSE TFC opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 700,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,007,000 after buying an additional 473,145 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,617,000 after buying an additional 78,213 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4,024.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

