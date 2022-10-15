Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.94.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.