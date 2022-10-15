Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$31.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Quebecor to a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.53.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$23.85 and a twelve month high of C$32.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

