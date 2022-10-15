Raymond James Cuts AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $29.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMK opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 259,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

