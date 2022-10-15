Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.
RCII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
