Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LINKBANCORP’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.20.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

