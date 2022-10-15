Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of CG opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

