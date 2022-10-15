Research Analysts Set Expectations for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after buying an additional 126,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

