Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 829 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

