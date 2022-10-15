Rise Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

