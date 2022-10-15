Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 43,027 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,037,618.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

