Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,976 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MHK opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $199.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

