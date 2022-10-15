Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Graham by 563.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 14.5% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graham by 9.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

GHC stock opened at $563.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.91 and its 200-day moving average is $581.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $675.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Graham’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

