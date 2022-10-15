Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 228,572 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 228,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

BRKL stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

