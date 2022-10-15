Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $298.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

